Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 9,843 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,843 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Papa John’s International worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PZZA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,574,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,131,000 after buying an additional 516,534 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 226.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 385,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,745,000 after buying an additional 267,771 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,335,000 after buying an additional 199,126 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at $14,335,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,123,000 after buying an additional 125,896 shares in the last quarter.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

In related news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $1,136,977.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 205,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,508,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.35.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock traded down $13.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.38. 20,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,872. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.19. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $110.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.