Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 11,101 SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,101 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in SBA Communications by 20.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,047,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,710,000 after purchasing an additional 174,568 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,816,000 after buying an additional 19,299 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 881,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,768,000 after buying an additional 13,267 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 12.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 862,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,748,000 after buying an additional 98,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,694,000 after buying an additional 12,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBAC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $327.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.46.

SBAC stock traded up $4.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $254.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,189. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,669.96 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $205.20 and a 1-year high of $328.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $267.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.30.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.25 million. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

