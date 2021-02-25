Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 233,644 Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 233,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.10% of Uniti Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,077,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077,172 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter worth $215,712,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter worth $81,575,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,011,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,454,000 after purchasing an additional 402,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,650,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,355,000 after purchasing an additional 232,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

UNIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Uniti Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniti Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

Shares of UNIT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.02. The stock had a trading volume of 51,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,555. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79. Uniti Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.97.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

