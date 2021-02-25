Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 441.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,435 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in UDR by 0.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 100,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in UDR by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in UDR by 72.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of UDR by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 112,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond raised its stake in shares of UDR by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 19,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $4,657,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,251,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,560,081.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,226 shares in the company, valued at $52,792,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of UDR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.29.

UDR stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.55. 7,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,694,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $50.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.79. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 99.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

