Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 66.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International makes up about 0.8% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $5,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRL traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $287.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,568. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.58 and a 12 month high of $303.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.12, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $276.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.00.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total transaction of $10,612,598.37. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total transaction of $119,305.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,576.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,472 shares of company stock valued at $22,290,514. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

