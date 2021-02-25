Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 1,490 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EGP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 296.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 20,317 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 2.4% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the third quarter worth $233,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 4.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 0.7% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

NYSE EGP traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $141.74. The company had a trading volume of 572 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,554. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.86 and its 200-day moving average is $137.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.40 and a 52 week high of $153.26.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.05 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.