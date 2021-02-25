Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 18,013 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 577.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,013 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after purchasing an additional 17,480 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,447,000 after purchasing an additional 32,461 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $4,451,000. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 120,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,756,000 after purchasing an additional 48,659 shares in the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.47.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $175.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,251. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.05. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $181.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total value of $1,799,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,942,976.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,875 shares of company stock valued at $5,074,949. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

