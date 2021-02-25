Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 28,832 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,832 shares during the quarter. Invitation Homes accounts for 0.6% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 65,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,050,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 802,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,474,000 after purchasing an additional 37,668 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,951,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151,107 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE INVH traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.29. The company had a trading volume of 180,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,065. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $31.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.82 and its 200-day moving average is $29.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 54.40%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.87.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

