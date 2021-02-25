Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 7,865 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,169 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,865 shares during the quarter. Target makes up 0.7% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $188.50. 42,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,552,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $199.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. MKM Partners upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.29.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

