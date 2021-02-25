Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 8,221 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 147.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,221 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LH. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 21.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 23,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 169,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,922,000 after purchasing an additional 59,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.63.

Shares of LH stock traded down $4.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $240.31. 5,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,377. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $252.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

