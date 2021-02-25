Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 213.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 9,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,965,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,029,000 after buying an additional 7,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

COF stock traded down $1.81 on Thursday, reaching $122.67. 42,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,810,637. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.98 and a 200-day moving average of $88.06. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $125.75. The firm has a market cap of $56.11 billion, a PE ratio of 62.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at $8,501,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,097,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,110 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,213 shares of company stock worth $6,471,040. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. Stephens began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.12.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

