Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,104 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 659.2% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 226,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,142,000 after buying an additional 196,298 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 140,236 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 308.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 134,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,029,000 after acquiring an additional 101,778 shares in the last quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 19.1% in the third quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC now owns 631,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,320,000 after acquiring an additional 101,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 519,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,817,000 after acquiring an additional 76,832 shares in the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFG traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,747. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $114.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 0.92.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.96. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Vito C. Peraino bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.39 per share, with a total value of $240,975.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 77,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,720.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. American Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.20.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

