Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,090 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the period. BHP Group comprises about 0.6% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $4,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,955,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $368,827,000 after purchasing an additional 295,966 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 987,350 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,359,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 964,111 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,129,000 after acquiring an additional 24,517 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 25.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 893,822 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,086,000 after acquiring an additional 183,114 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in BHP Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 463,916 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,791,000 after acquiring an additional 13,716 shares during the period.

Shares of BBL stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.27. The stock had a trading volume of 81,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,650. BHP Group has a one year low of $23.64 and a one year high of $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $2.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

