Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,545 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up approximately 0.7% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in Medtronic by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in Medtronic by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC raised its position in Medtronic by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in Medtronic by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 623 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.17. 29,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,662,452. The company has a market cap of $159.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $120.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.37.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

