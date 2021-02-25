Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,545 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up approximately 0.7% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in Medtronic by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in Medtronic by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC raised its position in Medtronic by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in Medtronic by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 623 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.17. 29,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,662,452. The company has a market cap of $159.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $120.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.37.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.
In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Medtronic Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.
