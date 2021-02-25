Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Nevro makes up about 0.6% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Nevro worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000.

NYSE:NVRO traded down $1.48 on Thursday, reaching $169.43. 3,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,782. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -62.83 and a beta of 1.02. Nevro Corp. has a 12 month low of $65.05 and a 12 month high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.21, for a total value of $120,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $385,170 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVRO shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Nevro from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nevro from $177.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist lifted their target price on Nevro from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nevro from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Nevro from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nevro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.85.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

