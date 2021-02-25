Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 238.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ODFL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.60.

ODFL traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $219.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.80 and a 1 year high of $218.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.36 and its 200-day moving average is $199.15.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 11.74%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

