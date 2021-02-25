Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 332.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,490 shares during the quarter. Monster Beverage makes up about 0.6% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Monster Beverage by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 130,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,459,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Monster Beverage by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 286,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,473,000 after buying an additional 52,086 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 155,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,404,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

MNST stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.82. 29,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,049. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.29. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $95.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.05.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.