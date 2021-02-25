Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.54 Million Stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 291.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,266 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 136,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 4.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 285,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.81. 5,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.10. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

WRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

