Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $3.81 Million Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,852 shares during the quarter. Agree Realty makes up approximately 0.5% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Agree Realty worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 416,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,716,000 after buying an additional 96,553 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,469,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,782,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period.

Shares of ADC stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.22. 1,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,450. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.25. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.23 and a fifty-two week high of $78.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.35.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

