Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $5.05 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 84.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises approximately 0.7% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $258.48. 91,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,173,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $275.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.77. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

