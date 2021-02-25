Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 187.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,201 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VALE. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,270,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 127.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599,558 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the third quarter valued at about $44,858,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the third quarter worth about $35,022,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter worth about $34,291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Shares of VALE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.00. 480,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,801,469. The stock has a market cap of $92.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.95. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VALE. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.98.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.