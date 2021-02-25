Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,244 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 58,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. 23.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola European Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.15.

NYSE:CCEP traded down $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $52.87. 5,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,110. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $55.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.18.

Coca-Cola European Partners Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

