Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 58.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,344 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Envista worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 596.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Envista in a research note on Friday, October 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Shares of NVST traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.26. 5,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,119. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.23 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $41.40.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $732.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.49 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $497,966.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,043.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

