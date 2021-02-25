Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $2.76 Million in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ES. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 87,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.53. The company had a trading volume of 9,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.12. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $60.69 and a 12-month high of $98.92.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 65.80%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

