Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $5.03 Million in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 66,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,000. Dominion Energy makes up about 0.7% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 163,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 577.8% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,866,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,123,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on D shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.32. The stock had a trading volume of 61,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,643,464. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.14. The company has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3,558.50, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.33.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.