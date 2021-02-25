Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin makes up 0.7% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.86.

PH traded down $3.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $293.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,874. The company has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $276.98 and a 200-day moving average of $244.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $297.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

