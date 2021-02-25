Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 111,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 9,648 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 193,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,337,000 after buying an additional 8,505 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 181,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,015,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FITB has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

Shares of FITB traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.95. The stock had a trading volume of 208,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,064,440. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.36.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

