Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,648 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,424,000. Intuit makes up approximately 0.6% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,839,000 after acquiring an additional 43,510 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $28,494,000. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 25,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,634,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $16.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $396.56. The stock had a trading volume of 23,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $104.19 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $423.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $384.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.81.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $1,818,699. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuit from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.14.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

