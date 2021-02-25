Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 1,455 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,544 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 0.6% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth $2,222,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 15.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 128.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,960,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $535,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Facebook by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,694 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Facebook by 11.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,560,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $262.70. 304,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,131,775. The company has a market cap of $748.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $265.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.36.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $11,259,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,474,333 shares of company stock worth $398,025,307. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Barclays raised their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist raised their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

