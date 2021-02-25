Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 33,669 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,669 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EDU. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.56.

NYSE EDU traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $183.18. 14,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,594. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.64. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.01 and a 12-month high of $199.74.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

