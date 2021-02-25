Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 4,266 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. RenaissanceRe makes up 0.6% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of RenaissanceRe worth $4,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth $34,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth $234,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNR stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $165.18. 1,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,539. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.67. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.27 and a 1-year high of $201.29. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $199.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.50.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

