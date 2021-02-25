Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 15,182 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1,224.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 25.2% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 20.9% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.40.

CAT stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $221.35. 76,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,309,043. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $226.67. The company has a market capitalization of $120.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $802,886.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,886.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,442. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

