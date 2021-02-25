Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 528.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,153 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

GPN traded down $2.86 on Thursday, reaching $201.41. 17,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,045. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.03 and its 200-day moving average is $185.68. The company has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.59, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $14,740,260.55. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total transaction of $99,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,346.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,227 shares of company stock valued at $15,032,241. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.47.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

