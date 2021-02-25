Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.0% during the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 44,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.13.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja acquired 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC.

OTIS traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $64.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,881. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.93. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

