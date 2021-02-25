Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 1,125 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE Y traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $651.06. 839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,346. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $426.87 and a 52-week high of $777.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $603.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $575.92.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.73. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. Alleghany’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($6.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on Y. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

