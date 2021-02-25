Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 3,944 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,944 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,680,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,638,000 after buying an additional 566,388 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,516,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,408,000 after buying an additional 488,625 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,655,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,706,000 after buying an additional 417,997 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,170,000 after buying an additional 767,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,563,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,877,000 after buying an additional 198,939 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Shares of FR stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,900. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.83. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $44.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.21. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $112.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $1,083,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 232,489 shares in the company, valued at $10,076,073.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

