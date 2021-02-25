Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $5.05 Million Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,000. Atmos Energy comprises about 0.7% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 355.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATO stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.77. 7,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,070. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $77.92 and a 12 month high of $117.10. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Richard A. Sampson bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $48,705.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.64.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

