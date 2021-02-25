Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 236,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 1,877.6% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Shares of GE traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.93. 1,091,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,395,422. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average is $8.97. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.35. The company has a market cap of $113.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

