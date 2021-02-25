Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,903,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.68, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.96. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

