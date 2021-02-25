Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 40,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.60. 121,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,411,226. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.21. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $79.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on USB. Stephens raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.39.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.