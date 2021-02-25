Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,079 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ELS shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

Shares of NYSE:ELS traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.14. 1,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,614. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $76.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.52.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.99 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

