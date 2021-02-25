Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Anthem by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 72,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,247,000 after purchasing an additional 21,613 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 295.0% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANTM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.60.

ANTM stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $304.14. The company had a trading volume of 8,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $340.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.