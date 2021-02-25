Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,892 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 0.7% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,726,000 after acquiring an additional 63,726 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 919,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 11,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $331.75. 71,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,388,798. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $295.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $330.97.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

