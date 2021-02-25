Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,404 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Equitable by 397.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EQH. Truist upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Equitable in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $84,259.36. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EQH traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $30.93. 59,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,254,865. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $30.79. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day moving average of $23.50.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

