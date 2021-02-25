Quantstamp Trading Down 38.4% Over Last 7 Days (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 25th. Over the last week, Quantstamp has traded down 38.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantstamp token can currently be bought for $0.0393 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $28.02 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00053228 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.67 or 0.00707324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00030395 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00035879 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00059854 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp (CRYPTO:QSP) is a token. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

