Quantum Resistant Ledger Achieves Market Cap of $26.22 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $26.22 million and $96,568.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000710 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,342.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,623.26 or 0.03224461 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.30 or 0.00385953 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $539.99 or 0.01072633 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.39 or 0.00421885 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $194.39 or 0.00386134 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.37 or 0.00264924 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00023426 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,368,885 coins. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.