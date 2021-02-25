QuarkChain Reaches Market Cap of $77.23 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $77.23 million and $18.66 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00052844 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.53 or 0.00702391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00030416 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00036051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00059432 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003592 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain is a token. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 tokens. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

