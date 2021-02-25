QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Shares Up 8.5% on Analyst Upgrade

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) was up 8.5% during trading on Thursday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $7.00. Roth Capital currently has a neutral rating on the stock. QuickLogic traded as high as $7.46 and last traded at $7.42. Approximately 320,551 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 638,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

In related news, Director Andrew J. Pease purchased 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $48,160.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,410 shares in the company, valued at $74,244.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,625 shares of company stock valued at $21,288 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in QuickLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QuickLogic in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in QuickLogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in QuickLogic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 80,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $82.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.99.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 125.18% and a negative return on equity of 78.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QuickLogic Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

Recommended Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.