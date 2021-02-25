QuickX Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.87 Million (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. QuickX Protocol has a total market cap of $6.87 million and $193,809.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00052952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.47 or 0.00709634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00029859 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00036106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00060044 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003604 BTC.

About QuickX Protocol

QCX is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 coins. QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io . QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

