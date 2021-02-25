Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) PT Lowered to $245.00 at Raymond James

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $250.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on QDEL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Quidel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.17.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL traded down $7.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $165.02. 29,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,790. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.53. Quidel has a 1-year low of $72.99 and a 1-year high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quidel will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Quidel news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $165.30 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,956,897.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $2,097,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,208.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,067 shares of company stock worth $5,130,442. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Quidel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,261,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,639,000 after acquiring an additional 25,123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,733,000 after purchasing an additional 99,018 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 493,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,587,000 after purchasing an additional 32,961 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Quidel by 588.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 433,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,020,000 after buying an additional 370,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Quidel by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 387,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

